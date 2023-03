SAN ANGELO, Texas — Irion County advances to the Regional Semifinals after defeating Buena Vista 83-64 at the Junell Center.

The Hornets will face #19 Benjamin in the Regional Semifinals this Friday at Western Texas College.

“Every playoff game is very important, and this is my last regional quarterfinal game so it’s hitting home a little bit, but every game is important so we’re going to take it every game the same,” said senior forward Trevin Coffell.