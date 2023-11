SAN ANGELO, TX— The Irion County Hornets defeated the Veribest Falcons 86-38 Friday night.

The Hornets seized the 2023 district title and locked in a playoff spot for the second consecutive year, a milestone the program hadn’t previously achieved.

The Veribest Falcons conclude the season with an 8-2 overall record, including a 2-2 performance in district play.

Irion County will face May in the Bi-District round next week. The details of that game are TBA.