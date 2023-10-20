SAN ANGELO, TX. — The drive to back-to-back District 13-1A titles is still alive and well for the Irion County Hornets thanks to their 56-36 victory over Robert Lee.

The Hornets would fall behind 20-8 in this one, before two quick scores that would turn the momentum in the favor of Irion County for the rest of the way.

With the victory, Irion County moves to 6-2 overall, and 2-0 in District 13-1A play and travels to Menard next Friday.

Robert Lee drops to 7-2 overall, and 2-1 in District 13-1A play and finishes up the season next week when they host Eden.