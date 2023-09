SAN ANGELO, TX— The Veribest Falcons captured a 53-22 victory over the Paint Rock Indians Friday night.

The Falcons surged to a substantial lead, and although Paint Rock attempted to narrow the gap, it was Veribest who ultimately emerged victorious.

Next week, the Falcons kick off district play against the Eden Bulldogs, while Paint Rock will take on Blackwell in their final game before entering district play.