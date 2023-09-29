SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles drop their second game of the season 49-14 at home versus the Wink Wildcats.
District play set to begin next week for the Eagles as they take on the Water Valley Wildcats on the road.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles drop their second game of the season 49-14 at home versus the Wink Wildcats.
District play set to begin next week for the Eagles as they take on the Water Valley Wildcats on the road.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>