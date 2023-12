SAN ANGELO, TX— The Sterling City Lady Eagles and Eagles captured the 2023 Sterling City Holiday Classic Championship on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles made a comeback in the fourth quarter going up by two with 30 seconds left to defeat the Mustangs 34-32.

The Eagles found momentum to defeat Bartlett 56-38 to extend their win streak to 15 games.

Both the Lady Eagles and Eagles will begin 2024 when they face the Eldorado Eagles on January 2nd.