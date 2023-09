SAN ANGELO, TX— The Christoval Cougars secured a 20-16 victory over the Brady Bulldogs Friday night.

After halftime, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown narrowing the gap to just four points. With a minute remaining in the game, Sean Jacoby found Randall Mendez for a 60-yard play. However, Daryl Adair fumbled on the one-yard line. The Cougars recovered the ball and ran out the clock to seal the game’s outcome.

Christoval and Brady have a bye week next week.