HIGHLIGHTS : Cornerstone wins TAPPS state title

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

College Station– Cornerstone Christian girls basketball team came away as champions after a 35-27 win over Christ Academy in the TAPPS 1A state championship game.

Grace DeLaughter had the game high scoring 13 points while Abbie Harrison had seven points in today’s game.

The Lady Lions end their season with an overall record of 14-7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.