College Station– Cornerstone Christian girls basketball team came away as champions after a 35-27 win over Christ Academy in the TAPPS 1A state championship game.
Grace DeLaughter had the game high scoring 13 points while Abbie Harrison had seven points in today’s game.
The Lady Lions end their season with an overall record of 14-7.
HIGHLIGHTS : Cornerstone wins TAPPS state title
