HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval upsets No. 8 Eldorado

CHRISTOVAL– The Christoval Cougars hosted their district rivals No. 8 Eldorado at Jack Pardee Memorial Stadium.
The Cougars went into tonight’s game with only one loss while the Eagles were undefeated as they headed over to Christoval. The Cougars scored first and held a consistent lead thanks to their impressive defense. Eldorado on the other hand could not find the same momentum.
Christoval would ultimately strip Eldorado of its undefeated record winning 46-22. The Eagles are now 6-1 while Christoval is 7-1 as they begin to wrap up the regular season.
View the highlights and a post-game interview with Christoval head coach Casey Otho.
