SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christoval Cougars survived in week two against the Grape Creek Eagles with the win 14-8.

The Cougars get back on track after falling in week one to Eldorado 26-12.

Grape Creek goes on the road to face Bangs for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

Christoval will remain home as they welcome in Colorado City in week three of high school football.