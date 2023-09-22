SAN ANGELO, TX— The Lake View Chiefs fell 32-13 against the Levelland Lobos Friday night.
The Chiefs dropped their fourth consecutive game and will look to regroup when they face Midland Greenwood next week.
by: Ryan Compeau
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Lake View Chiefs fell 32-13 against the Levelland Lobos Friday night.
The Chiefs dropped their fourth consecutive game and will look to regroup when they face Midland Greenwood next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>