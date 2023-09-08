SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats fall on homecoming night against Abilene Cooper 53-45.

Jayvion Robinson got the scoring going for the Bobcats, dragging defenders on his way to score Central’s first points of the game.

Mason Van Sickle would then get the ball back for the Bobcats, intercepting the Cougars quarterback and returning it 25 yards to set his team up with great field position.

Central would not be able to overcome the back-and-forth game against Abilene Cooper and drop their second game of the 2023 season.

Bobcats will be back in action next week against Belton.