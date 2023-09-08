SAN ANGELO, TX— The Sonora Broncos captured a 39-13 victory over the Eldorado Eagles Friday night.

Both teams entered this matchup with 2-0 records, aiming to extend their winning streaks. The first half was back and forth, as the Eagles briefly took the lead 7-6 in the early moments of the second quarter, only for the Broncos to reclaim control and head into halftime with a 20-13 advantage.

Following halftime, the Broncos took charge of the game by capitalizing on multiple turnovers committed by the Eagles.

Eldorado endured their first loss of the season and is set to face the San Saba Armadillos next Friday. Meanwhile, Sonora moves to 3-0 overall and will face Alpine.