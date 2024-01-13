SAN ANGELO, Texas — Both the Rams and Belles basketball teams were on the road again this Saturday, this time taking on Lubbock Christian in a Lone Star Conference matchup.

The women got things started, taking on the top team in LSC, looking to continue in the win column after absolutely dominating over West Texas A&M on Thursday.

The Belles would struggle offensively, only outscoring the Lady Chaps in the third quarter with 23 points, compared to LCU’s 14.

The Belles now drop to 6-2 in Lone Star Conference play, 12-5 on the season, but turn their focus to Midwestern State, another road conference matchup on Thursday, January 18th.

The Rams, on the other hand, would be in a nail-biter battle with the Chaps. Keyshawn Embery-Simpson set a new career-high record with 36 points for the Rams.

Talking about a nail-biter, we mean nail-biter. LCU would out score the Rams in the first half 50-46, but in the second half, both teams would score 43 points.

Ultimately, the Rams fell to the Chaps 93-89 on the road, sitting at 12-3 on the season, 7-2 in Lone Star Conference play. The Rams also turn their attention to Midwastern State on Thursday.