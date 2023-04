SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcats baseball team captured a 5-4 victory in game two against Midland Legacy Friday night.

Colter Farmer came in to pitch in relief of Ryan Canales in the 7th to pick up the win. Farmer walked it off to bring home Jimmy Edwards from second base.

Bobcats are 8-15-2 overall and 4-4 in District 2-6A. They will face Midland Legacy Saturday in district play.