SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcats fall against the Midland High Bulldogs 45-27 in their district opener.

It was a back-and-forth game in the 1st half going into halftime tied 14-14. The Bulldogs would pull away in the fourth quarter outscoring the Bobcats 21-6.

The Bobcats will look to bounce back when they go on the road to face Odessa High next Friday.