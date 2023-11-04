SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State volleyball team defeated Oklahoma Christian in straight sets Saturday afternoon to end their home schedule on a high note.

Hannah Kinnison led all players with 12 kills on the afternoon, while Laney Dale set a new career high with four service aces.

The Belles’ season record now stands at 22-4 overall, with a conference play record of 12-2. They’ve excelled with an impressive 11-1 home record and will conclude the regular season next weekend against Dallas Baptist and UT Tyler.