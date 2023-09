SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State women’s soccer team captured a 2-0 shutout victory against Texas A&M International Wednesday night.

Abigail Gutierrez scored the Belles’ opening goal of the evening, courtesy of an assist by Abby James.

Shaelyn Ward scored the second goal of the night, assisted by Brianna Rodriguez.

The Belles will face Oklahoma Christian on Saturday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.