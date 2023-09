SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State women’s soccer team defeated Midwestern State 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

In the second half, Mariah Griffin passed to Brianna Rodriguez to tap in the game-winning goal with under a minute to play.

The Belles move to 2-5-1 on the season and are now 1-1-0 in Lone Star Conference play. ASU will host Texas A&M International on Wednesday, September 27th at home.