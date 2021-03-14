HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State split doubleheader with West Texas A&M

News
Posted: / Updated:

CANYON– No. 24 Rambelles fall to the No. 19 Buffs 13-5 in game one in game two Angelo State came away with a 17-13 victory over West Texas.

The Rambelles come away with four Home Runs in game two from Madison Fernandez, Paxton Scheurer, Avery Zeigler, and Ashton Dirner.

The Rambelles (12-7, 4-4 in LSC) will be back home Friday, Mar. 19th to host the University of Texas Permian Basin Falcons.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.