CANYON– No. 24 Rambelles fall to the No. 19 Buffs 13-5 in game one in game two Angelo State came away with a 17-13 victory over West Texas.
The Rambelles come away with four Home Runs in game two from Madison Fernandez, Paxton Scheurer, Avery Zeigler, and Ashton Dirner.
The Rambelles (12-7, 4-4 in LSC) will be back home Friday, Mar. 19th to host the University of Texas Permian Basin Falcons.
HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State split doubleheader with West Texas A&M
