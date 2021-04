SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Rams defeated the St. Edwards Hilltoppers 14-3 in game two of their three game series.

RHP Trent Baker got the win for the Rams he improves to 7-0. The Rams improve to 13-0 at home, 19-3 overall, and 14-3 in the Lone Star Conference.

The series will continue tomorrow at 1 P.M. at Foster Field.