HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State dethrones No. 1 Colorado Mesa, inches closer to World Series berth

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 10 Angelo State knocked off No. 1 Colorado Mesa 5-2 Friday night at Foster Field to secure its spot in the South Central Regional championship game.



The Rams got their high-powered offense going in the bottom of the first. Senior outfielder Josh Elvir crushed his 45 home run of his career to give Angelo State an early 2-0 lead.



Senior right-handed pitcher Matt Szabo and redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Carson Childers combined to hold the nation’s top-ranked offense to just two runs on seven hits. Szabo started on the mound for the Rams and set the tone with five strikeouts over four innings of work, allowing zero runs on three hits and while walking two.



Childers (6-0) received the win for Angelo State after coming on in the fourth inning and recording seven strikeouts over five innings.



Angelo State never trailed in the ballgame and held a 5-0 lead before Colorado Mesa broke through in the top of the sixth.



The Mavericks picked up their two runs in the sixth and ninth innings courtesy of sacrifice flies from sophomore infielder Conrad Villafuerte and junior infielder Caleb Farmer.



The Rams will now await the winner of Saturday’s elimination game between Colorado Mesa and No. 5 West Texas A&M and are one win shy of punching their ticket to the NCAA D-II College World Series for the first time since 2015.



Angelo State will face the winner on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Foster Field.