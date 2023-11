SAN ANGELO, TX— In the final regular season game on Friday night, the Wall Hawks dominated the Brady Bulldogs with a score of 68-0.

The Hawks secured the 2023 district championship and locked in the number one seed.

Bulldogs will face Alpine in the Bi-District round on November 10th, at 7 p.m. at James H. Bird Memorial Stadium in Reagan County.

Wall Hawks will face Tornillo in the Bi-District round on November 10th, at 6 p.m. in Wall.