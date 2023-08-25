SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #6 Wall Hawks defeat Eastland in dominating fashion 35-10 in both team’s season opener.

The Hawks got things started on the second play of the game with the huge interception by Ryan Allen to give the Hawks their first takeaway of the season.

Allen had himself a day. On that next drive, he caught a 50-yard touchdown thrown beautifully by Gunnar Dillard.

Wall would not look back and shut the Mavericks out the rest of the game.

Wall moves to 1-0 on the season and will face Cisco in a big-time showdown next week.