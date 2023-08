SAN ANGELO, TX— In their 2023 season opener, the Miles Bulldogs asserted dominance with a 72-12 victory over the Kermit Yellowjackets.

Kermit took an early lead, leading 6-0 in the 1st quarter, but the Bulldogs responded to seize their first lead of the game, 8-6, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Bulldogs aim to maintain their momentum as they prepare to face Sterling City on the road next Friday.