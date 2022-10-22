SAN ANGELO, Texas— The Angelo State Rams came out victorious Saturday night defeating Texas A&M Kingsville 34-7.

Angelo State drove the ball 67 yards for the first score of the game, ending with a two-yard Nate Omayebu touchdown.

Overall, the Rams collected 417 total yards of offense, including 234 yards on the ground.

On the defensive side, they held Kingsville to 145 total yards on the night.

With this win, the Rams move to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Lone Star Conference play. The Rams handed the Javelinas their first loss of the season with their record now at 7-1.

The Rams will look to continue their success as they will be back on the road next week against Simon Fraser on Saturday.