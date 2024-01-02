SAN ANGELO, TX— The 17th-ranked TLCA San Angelo boys basketball team defeated Grape Creek 85-52 Tuesday evening.
TLCA will now look to face the Coahoma Bulldogs next, while the Grape Creek Eagles will face Jim Ned.
by: Sabrina Hoover
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sabrina Hoover
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, TX— The 17th-ranked TLCA San Angelo boys basketball team defeated Grape Creek 85-52 Tuesday evening.
TLCA will now look to face the Coahoma Bulldogs next, while the Grape Creek Eagles will face Jim Ned.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>