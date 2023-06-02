SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks magical 2023 baseball season continues after dominant series win over the Brock Eagles. Wall jumped out the gates firing on all cylinders, scoring six runs in the 1st inning. The Hawks have now punched their ticket to this year’s state baseball tournament game after their 11-0 victory on Friday.

The weather down in Abilene could not stop the Hawks from pursuing a spot in the state baseball tournament. As dominant as they’ve looked all postseason long in game one, they carried that same momentum over in game two to close out the series.

The Hawks will be heading to Round Rock for the State Tournament. A total of 4 Regional champs will face off in a one game series to advance to state championship game.

Wall will find out their opponent and what seed they will be for this year’s state tournament Saturday, June 3rd.