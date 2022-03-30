SAN ANGELO, Texas — The search for the body of a man who authorities believe drowned at Twin Buttes reservoir on Sunday evening stalled today as high winds after Tuesday’s thunderstorms made diving too risky for crews with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, crews with TPWD, including a local diver, searched portions of the lake with a sonar camera that works well up to depths as high as 40 feet.

A TPWD Major Game Warden said that yesterday’s search efforts failed to find the body and a TPWD dive team is traveling from Austin to continue the search with equipment that works to depths as high as 60 feet.

TPWD estimates the dive team will arrive at around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. Today’s high winds today make diving too dangerous to continue the search this evening. TPWD says the team will continue the search for the body tomorrow morning.

According to TPWD, the victim and four family members, including his daughter, were fishing from their boat when it began taking on water. It’s not yet known what caused the leak to start, but, according to TPWD, the boat was an older vessel built in the 1980s and its age may have contributed. Additionally, TPWD says the boat’s pump had stopped working and was unable to remove any of the water the vessel was taking on.

When passengers realized the boat was taking on water, they attempted to steer toward the safety of the dam. This caused the boat to take on water more rapidly and it capsized shortly afterward. Though the boat was equipped with life preservers, none of the passengers were wearing them when the boat began to sink, and they were only able to put one on the only child on the vessel.

The five passengers then tried to swim to safety. Two people were able to make it to the dam, while three, including the victim and his daughter, remained in the lake. The other passenger in the water was rescued by a nearby boat while the victim, with his daughter, held an ice chest to remain afloat in the choppy waters.

The nearby boat then attempted to rescue the victim and his daughter but was only able to retrieve the girl while the father went under.