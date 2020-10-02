High-speed chase ends in arrest of Weslaco man, seizure of body armor, firearms

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, October 2, 2020 a man from Weslaco, Texas was arrested after a high-speed chase.

The chase began after 33-year-old Jesus Valadez Camarena was pulled over by a deputy on Highway 277 north of Christoval. The deputy reported that Camarena initially pulled over but then sped off.

Spike strips were deployed and were effective. That ended the pursuit and Camarena was arrested. Then deputies began searching the vehicle. They found “body armor, magazines and ammunition in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the bar ditch area along the pursuit route was conducted. Deputies found an AR15 assault rifle and a model 1911, .45 pistol the suspect had thrown out during the pursuit.”

Camarena had charges from nonlocal agencies and was also charged locally for evading arrest. The list of total charges includes:

VOP Marijuana Possession (US Marshals)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Presidio County)

Evading Arrest/Detention (local charges)

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are pending and that “TGCSO was assisted during this arrest by Homeland Security, Customs Border Patrol, DPS and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.”