High School Football: Week 5

This week’s Game of the Week will feature the Weatherford Kangaroos vs. the Central Bobcats. The game will take place Friday, September 27, at the San Angelo Stadium. Kickoff will start at 7:00 p.m.

Expect temperatures to continue to be warm for the start of fall with highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy conditions around kickoff. Rain chances will be isolated with a 20% chance of rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be slow to cool with highs in the mid to upper 80s by halftime. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph with slightly higher wind gusts.

Friday Games:

Weatherford @ Central 7 p.m.

Lake View @ Llano 7 p.m.

Wall @ Big Spring 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Cisco @ Ballinger 7:30 p.m.

Grape Creek @ Coleman 7:30 p.m.

TLCA @ Merkel 7:30 p.m.

Burnet @ Sonora 7:30 p.m.

Jim Ned @ Brady 7:30 p.m.

Ozona @ Junction 7:30 p.m.

Mason @ Comanche 7:30 p.m.

Christoval @ Winters 7:30 p.m.

McCamey @ Eldorado 7:30 p.m.

Munday @ Miles 7:30 p.m.

Menard @ Harper 7:30 p.m.

Veribest @ Irion County 7:30 p.m.

Bronte @ Sterling City 7:30 p.m.

Water Valley @Eden 7:30 p.m.

Highland @ Robert Lee 7:30 p.m.

Paint Rock @ Brookesmith 7:30 p.m.

Hermleigh @ No. 8 Blackwell 7:30 p.m.