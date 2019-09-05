High School Football: Week 2

This week’s Game of the Week will feature the Central Bobcats vs. the Del Rio Rams. The game will take place this Friday, September 6, at San Angelo Stadium. Kickoff will start at 7:00 p.m.

Expect highs in the upper 90s around kickoff with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be slow to cool during the evening. Temperatures forecasted to be in the lower 90s around halftime. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Games

Fort Stockton JV vs Menard- 7:30 p.m. @ Sonora

Friday Games

Del Rio @ Central-7:00 p.m. @ San Angelo Stadium

Lake View @ Fabens-7:00 p.m.

Wall @ Cisco- 7:30 p.m.

Ballinger @ Reagan County-7:30 p.m.

Grape Creek @ Christoval- 7:30 p.m.

Miles @ TLCA- 7:30 p.m. @ Lake View Stadium

Sonora @ Lamesa- 7:00 p.m.

Haskell @ Brady- 7:30 p.m.

Ozona @ Iraan- 7:30 p.m.

Mason @ Johnson City- 7:30 p.m.

Goldthwaite @ Junction- 7:30 p.m.

Eldorado @ Winters- 7:30 p.m.

Paint Rock @ Irion County- 7:30 p.m.

Sterling City @ Buena Vista- 6:30 p.m.

Water Valley @ Veribest- 7:30 p.m.

Sidney @ Robert Lee- 7:30 p.m.

Bronte @ Loraine-7:30 p.m.

Eden @ Rotan- 7:30 p.m.

Roscoe Highland @ Blackwell- 7:30 p.m.