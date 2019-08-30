Live – Tracking Hurricane Dorian

LIVE NOW |
Track Hurricane Dorian as it Nears Florida

High School Football is back in action

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The game of the week is the Lake View Chiefs vs the Lamesa Golden Tornadoes, at San Angelo Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM with temperatures in the mid 90s and in the low 90s by halftime. Skies will be mostly sunny along with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.

A list of other games across the Concho Valley

Friday Games

Brady @ Ballinger – 7:30 p.m.

Eldorado @ TLCA – 7:30 p.m.

Harper @ Christoval – 7:30 p.m.

Ranger @ Miles – 7:30 p.m.

Robert Lee @ Water Valley – 7:30 p.m.

Irion County @ Bronte – 7:30 p.m.

Leaky @ Paint Rock – 7:30 p.m.

Central @ Killen Shoemaker – 7:00 p.m.

Grape Creek vs Maypearl – 7:30 p.m. @ Brownwood

Ozona @ Sonora – 7:30 p.m.

Cross Plains @ Menard – 7:30 p.m.

Junction @ Ingram – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Games

Eden @ Blackwell – 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.