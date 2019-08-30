High School Football is back in action

The game of the week is the Lake View Chiefs vs the Lamesa Golden Tornadoes, at San Angelo Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM with temperatures in the mid 90s and in the low 90s by halftime. Skies will be mostly sunny along with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.
A list of other games across the Concho Valley
Friday Games
Brady @ Ballinger – 7:30 p.m.
Eldorado @ TLCA – 7:30 p.m.
Harper @ Christoval – 7:30 p.m.
Ranger @ Miles – 7:30 p.m.
Robert Lee @ Water Valley – 7:30 p.m.
Irion County @ Bronte – 7:30 p.m.
Leaky @ Paint Rock – 7:30 p.m.
Central @ Killen Shoemaker – 7:00 p.m.
Grape Creek vs Maypearl – 7:30 p.m. @ Brownwood
Ozona @ Sonora – 7:30 p.m.
Cross Plains @ Menard – 7:30 p.m.
Junction @ Ingram – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Games
Eden @ Blackwell – 7:30 p.m.