HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The McLennan County Veterans Association held an early morning Memorial Day Ceremony at the Hewitt Park.

Honoring the veterans who have died in the past year fighting for our freedoms.

The ceremony commenced with the singing of the national anthem, followed by the pledge of allegiance, and the presentation of flags for each military branch.

Veteran C.W. Horton reiterates today is more than just a day off of work.

“We want to keep in mind the price that’s already been paid and it’s not just paid by the veteran is paid by their children that grow up without parents. It’s paid by the mothers and fathers that have given everything that they’ve spent their life creating. And so I just think it’s important that we honor them,” says Horton.

Participants brought the Memorial Day ceremony to a close with both the taps and riderless horse military traditions.

A farewell to the fallen heroes who have served this nation.

And if you see a veteran you may or may not know, City of Hewitt mayor Steve Fortenberry has some advice for you.

“Just tell them thank you. I think it means a lot because without these good folks, we wouldn’t have anything that we have today. So I don’t mean to overdramatize it, but these people are heroes and warriors, and they deserve that recognition. They don’t ask for it, but they’re the best folks in the world,” shares Mayor Fortenberry.

Thank you to all of our veterans and those who continue to serve.