Candis Hicks and Hank the Cowdog with Heritage Park talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about the upcoming events happening in Downtown San Angelo and Heritage Park, including live field trips, private family field trips and movie nights.

Heritage Park is located at 36 E. Twohig Avenue #110. For more information about events, you can call Candis Hicks at 325-763-7387, email info@heritageparksanangelo.com or visit heritageparksanangelo.com