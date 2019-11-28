Here’s what will be open on Thanksgiving in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The following is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving day, November 28, 2019.
- Denny’s will be open 24 hours. Their location is 427 W Ave I and their phone number is (325) 653-9935.
- Buffalo Wild Wings. Their location is 4251 Sherwood Way and their phone number is (325) 223-9464.
- Dun Bar East. Their location is 1728 Pulliam Street and their phone number is (325) 653-3366.
- IHOP will be open 24 hours. Their location is 4302 College Hills Blvd. and their phone number is (325) 223-2865.
- Golden Corral. Their location is 4387 W Houston Harte Expressway and their phone number is (325) 949-6064.
- Bobo’s Kitchen. Their location is 1117 W Beauregard Avenue and their phone number is (325) 653-5016.
- Roxie’s Diner will be open until 10 a.m. Their location is 4609 South Jackson Street and their phone number is (325) 655-4403.
- McDonald’s with locations at 520 North Bryant Blvd, 610 West 29th Street, and 4330 Southwest Blvd will be open 24 hours.
- Kenny Blanek’s Village Cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their location is 2100 W Beauregard Avenue and their phone number is (325) 942-1647.
If you know of a restaurant that is open on Thanksgiving day, let us know by calling us at 325-949-8800.