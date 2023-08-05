TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As summer continues, some people are wondering when things will finally cool down.

The Farmers’ Almanac has been publishing their forecasts for over 200 years using their secret formula and this week they have predicted that “the brrr is back” for the 2023-2024 winter.

In their extended winter forecast, it is predicted that Texas will see an unseasonably cold, stormy winter for this year.

Last winter, the Farmers’ Almanac predicted a chilly winter with normal precipitation for the area, and, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, a cold air mass shifted over Texas on Dec. 22 causing temperatures to plummet statewide.

“Much of Texas endured temperatures below freezing – in some cases well below freezing – for dozens of hours,” the department said in their overview of the 2022 Texas winter. “Most Texans faced frigid conditions through at least the morning of Dec. 25, with morning lows around freezing on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.”

In their predictions for 2023, the Farmers’ Almanac said the Texas area will see lots of cold temperatures and some storms will keep people in the area “busy” during the middle of January.

“There are indications that an El Niño, will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024,” the Farmers’ Almanac said. “If we consider that alongside our tried-and-true forecast formula, it means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice.”