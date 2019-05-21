Here is all you need to know about tonight's severe weather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MGN Online

SAN ANGELO, TX - Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to develop across areas west of a Throckmorton to Sonora line throughout the afternoon and early evening. Supercells are likely to form out ahead of a developing squall line that will stay in northern parts of the region. Models are not yet in agreement on how strong the squall line will be or if it becomes a broken line of strong thunderstorms.

A " Moderate Risk " for widespread severe storms is in place for northwestern parts of the Concho Valley.

" for widespread severe storms is in place for northwestern parts of the Concho Valley. Tom Green County including San Angelo is included in a " Slight Risk " for scattered severe storms.

is included in a " " for scattered severe storms. Main threats include winds up to 70-80 mph , golf ball size hail , and even a few tornadoes are possible in northwest parts of the region.

, , and even a are possible in northwest parts of the region. Models indicated storms to become more widespread after midnight and lasting through 5:00 AM.

Timing

Thunderstorms will start approaching close to our northwestern counties around 12 am affecting cities such as Sterling City. These storms are expected to be very strong with increased tornado threat, large hail and damaing winds.

A squall line of will move through the Concho Valley aprproaching Mertzon, Robert Lee, and rain starting for San Angelo around 2 am.

The squall line will start to weaken from widespread to more scattered strong thunderstorms as it moves towards the east around 2:30 to 3 am. These storms will still have potential for damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.

By 4:30 to 5:00 am, the squall line will continue to weaken with isolated strong storms to our eastern counties.

By 7 am, storms will clear the viewing area.

