Closings
There are currently 43 active closings. Click for more details.

Severe Weather Tools

Radar

Current Weather

Submit Weather Pics

Here is a list of additional closings/delays for Wednesday February 5, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Below is a list of additional closings and delays for Wednesday February 5, 2020:

  • Claudia’s Creative Child Care – 10 am start time
  • Coke County Court House – Open at 10 am Wednesday
  • Goodwill (San Angelo, Brady, Brownwood locations) – Opening at 11 am
  • Little Coconuts and Kidz Are Us Learning Centers will open at 10 AM Wednesday
  • La Esperanza Clinics (35 E 31st St location & South Chadbourne location) – Opening at 10 AM Wednesday
  • All MHMR Clinics in San Angelo – Open at 10 am Wednesday
  • Premier High School classes will start at 10:00 AM Wednesday
  • Texas DPS – Open at 1 pm Wednesday

This page will be updated as more information becomes available

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.