Here is a list of additional closings/delays for Wednesday February 5, 2020

Below is a list of additional closings and delays for Wednesday February 5, 2020:
- Claudia’s Creative Child Care – 10 am start time
- Coke County Court House – Open at 10 am Wednesday
- Goodwill (San Angelo, Brady, Brownwood locations) – Opening at 11 am
- Little Coconuts and Kidz Are Us Learning Centers will open at 10 AM Wednesday
- La Esperanza Clinics (35 E 31st St location & South Chadbourne location) – Opening at 10 AM Wednesday
- All MHMR Clinics in San Angelo – Open at 10 am Wednesday
- Premier High School classes will start at 10:00 AM Wednesday
- Texas DPS – Open at 1 pm Wednesday
This page will be updated as more information becomes available