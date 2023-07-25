SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — As of Tuesday, July 25, the San Angelo Animal Shelter is approaching capacity with 178 dogs housed onsite. Eight dogs currently face euthanasia if not adopted, fostered, or transferred to another rescue by noon Monday, July 31.

Shelter Dogs facing euthanasia

Forrest – male pit mix

Kesha – female shepherd mix

Brewtis – male staffy mix

Rico – male hound mix

Rufeenie – female heeler mix

Morocco – male hound mix

Razigran – female shepherd mix

Linus – male heeler mix

If interested, please contact jen@cvpaws.org as soon as possible. View available shelter pets at 24petconnect.com. To adopt or foster, visit cvpaws.org.