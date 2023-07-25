SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — As of Tuesday, July 25, the San Angelo Animal Shelter is approaching capacity with 178 dogs housed onsite. Eight dogs currently face euthanasia if not adopted, fostered, or transferred to another rescue by noon Monday, July 31.
Shelter Dogs facing euthanasia
Forrest – male pit mix
Kesha – female shepherd mix
Brewtis – male staffy mix
Rico – male hound mix
Rufeenie – female heeler mix
Morocco – male hound mix
Razigran – female shepherd mix
Linus – male heeler mix
If interested, please contact jen@cvpaws.org as soon as possible. View available shelter pets at 24petconnect.com. To adopt or foster, visit cvpaws.org.