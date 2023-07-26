Sweet treats and peace of mind. What more could one want?

SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Dairy Queen is once again partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to help support the health and happiness of millions of children nationwide with a soft-served charity day.

On Thursday, July 27, Dairy Queen will be donating $1 to hospitals for every Blizzard ice cream treat purchased at participating locations as part of its annual Miracle Treat Day. According to Shannon Medical Center, proceeds from San Angelo locations will be given to the Children’s Miracle Network at Shannon.

Shannon’s 2023 Miracle Treat Day flyer. Photo courtesy of Shannon Medical Center.

San Angelo has two locations participating in Miracle Treat Day, with their addresses as follows:

3006 Knickerbocker Rd.

5225 Sherwood Way

According to their online hours listings, both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. To find a participating location near you, visit Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day webpage. Those wishing to take a more direct approach to donating can donate online through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ donation webpage.