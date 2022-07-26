SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo small business development center is bringing expert content to help your small business grow and succeed.

“One of our specialty centers is the technology commercialization office. They are housed out of the University of Texas at San Antonio and they are going to be giving us information on America’s Seed Fund,” said Dezaray Johnson with the ASU Small Business Development Center.

The program funds roughly 400 companies based in technology and science in hopes to grow diversity and inclusion in this area.

“Ultimately the goal of the grant is to identify businesses who will have a strong societal impact in the way of technology and science and taking that into the for-profit business,” said Johnson.

The money funding the grant will come from the National Science Foundation.

“It’s geared towards specific industries and is for small businesses with typically five employees or less,” added Johnson.

Applicants are considered based on the technology’s innovativeness, commercial potential, and possible societal impact.