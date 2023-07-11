WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Woodway Public Safety Association has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist in recovery efforts from the fire at the Woodway Condominiums last weekend.

The Woodway Public Safety Department responded to a large fire in the 1500 block of Western Oaks Drive shortly before 7 a.m. on July 8. When fire units arrived, multiple apartment units were fully engulfed by fire.

While all occupants were safely evacuated, the property loss was tremendous. Five families have been displaced and have lost many of their possessions.

The Woodway Public Safety Association is accepting donations to assist these families with some of their most immediate needs. The overall goal is $25,000, and you can donate here.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion. A child also needed medical attention for possible smoke inhalation.

The Fire Corps brought in a rehab bus to help firefighters cool down, and the American Red Cross assisted families. The Public Safety Department also thanked members of the public who came out with water bottles and food for the firefighters.

FOX 44 News also spoke with the Heart of Texas Corp, who says they have special vehicles they send to emergency and non-emergency situations when conditions heat up. You can view this story here.