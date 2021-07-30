Hector Guerrero retiring from Abilene / San Angelo National Weather Service office after 33 years

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Hector Guerrero is retiring after 33 years with the National Weather Service. Hector spent the last 20 years at the Abilene / San Angelo Weather Office, forecasting for the Concho Valley and Big Country.

During Hector’s service, he worked in Brownsville, Houston, South Dakota, and San Angelo. With a wide array of weather experience and knowledge, from hurricanes to snowstorms, he has seen a bit of it all. Hector says that one of the biggest changes he has noticed in the past three decades has been the speed at which warnings and watches are delivered to the public saying “Years ago a warning would take 10 or 15 minutes to get out, but with technology now we are able to get information out in a matter of seconds.”

Prior to COVID, Hector was constantly engaging with the local community by conducting in-person weather talks for local organizations and Sky Warn Spotter training for members of the community. Hector plans to spend his new found free time relaxing with family, and maybe, just maybe enjoying the weather.