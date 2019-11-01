HEB kicks off annual ‘Feast of Sharing’ by delivering meals to seniors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For 23 years now , HEB has continued the annual Feast of Sharing tradition throughout Texas and Mexico. In San Angelo Thursday, HEB started the holiday season along with Meals for the Elderly by delivering holiday meals for home-bound seniors.

“The Feast of Sharing is really a special time during the year,” said Lynn Shipley, Unit Director of the original HEB in San Angelo.

“They have provided and funded the meals for 750 of our recipients today,” said Dannielle Dunagan, Marketing & Event Director for Meals for the Elderly.

HEB employees volunteered their time to deliver the meals. Many of them wore their Halloween costumes while completing the routes.

“It is so great. HEB does an amazing job in giving back and making sure that those who don’t have do have,” added Dunagan.

The meal delivery has happened every year, since 2008, prior to the Feast of Sharing celebration that serves over 6,000 people in the community.

“It’s really nice. We get a lot of folks out and any food left over is donated. A lot of times Meals for the Elderly gets it. It’s really unique and kicks off this festive time of year,” explained Shipley.

Founded in 1989, the HEB Feast of Sharing dinners are an important part of the HEB Food Bank Assistance Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in Texas and Mexico.

“We take a lot of pride in it. When you can help someone and make a difference in their day, it goes a long way. That’s what HEB s all about, giving forward, paying it forward,” continued Shipley.

This year’s Feast of Sharing celebration will take place on Sunday, November 3rd from 11am to 3pm at the First Financial Pavilion. The public is invited to enjoy a free meal, music and entertainment.