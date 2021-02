SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — HEB has provided thirteen truckloads of water to the City of San Angelo to distribute to those still under active “do not use” water restrictions, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Wednesday afternoon, February 10, 2020.

People in need of water will now be allowed a maximum of two cases per car. Water will be distributed on a “first-come, first-served” basis at Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.