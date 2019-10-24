HEB Feast of Sharing: free rides from CVT

Serving Thanksgiving Memories on plate at a time

The 23rd annual HEB Feast of Sharing will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the First Financial Pavilion from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Please join us as we give thanks for all life’s blessings. Our invitation is open to everyone, the dinner is free and the memories are truly everlasting.” HEB

The feast is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

3 Concho Valley Transit (CVT) Fixed Routes (1,3 and 5) will be operating modified routes and schedules, offering free transportation to and from the HEB Feast of Sharing at the First Financial Pavilion.

CVT will provide a shuttle running every 40 minutes from the CVT Depot to the First Financial Pavilion and back to the depot.

For an interactive map showing route plus where the buses are in real time, [click here].

IF YOU GO

HEB Feast of Sharing

FREE Thanksgiving Dinner

Sunday, November 3, 2019

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

First Financial Pavilion

4608 Grape Creek Road

West Texas Fairgrounds

EVERYONE IS INVITED TO ATTEND

Click here for more event information