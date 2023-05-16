TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) —The recent but needed rainfall central Texas communities have seen these past few days, is causing sewers in cities like Temple, to overflow.

The sanitary sewer near Bird Creek in the 61st Street and Northwood Road area, has over flowed, releasing over 100,000 gallons of discharge.

The City of Temple and crews have been active in the measures taken to prevent the spillage.

Reassuring those in that community, there is nothing to be alarmed by.

“We’re making sure it’s clean and it’s just as it’s decontaminated. So if it does potentially run into Bird Creek or any other creek or river in Temple, that it’s going to be clean and it’s not going to affect the environment and so potentially affect the residents that live in those areas,” says Temple Public Relations Specialist Allison O’Connor.

The city is aware of the frequent overflow issue when there are heavy rains.

Last July, Temple received funding to start combating sewer spillage and are currently entering phase 4C.

Which will essentially alleviate the flooding issue in the sewers.

That project is set to be complete in May of next year.

For those who might be growing impatient, OCconnor promises the work they are doing to fix it now, will be worth the wait.

“We are taking this seriously. We are doing everything that we can to make sure that this doesn’t continue to happen. It just takes time because we want to make sure that we are crossing all our t’s and dotting all our eyes and making sure that everything’s going to be done correctly. So it only needs to be done once.”

You can always contact the City of Temple if you are seeing any sewer spillage in your area.