Heat advisory in effect for most of the Concho Valley until Thursday evening

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the majority of the Concho Valley until Thursday at 7p.m.

“It’s now in effect until 7p.m. Thursday evening. There’s a good chance it’ll be extended, possibly until Tuesday. We’re just going to keep extending it. The worst is the excessive heat warning. We’re not going to hit those numbers, we’ll just stay in the heat advisory,” said Mark Cunningham, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Angelo.

Heat advisories are issued when heat indices reach 105 degrees or higher. Excessive heat warnings are issued when heat indices reach 110 degrees or higher.

The Concho Valley has seen triple-digit temperatures for 10 days straight.

Cunningham said the hottest part of the day will be between 12p.m. and 6p.m. He recommends everyone stay out of the sun during this part of the day, keep themselves cool and well hydrated, and keep a close eye on children and seniors.

On average, more people are killed in the U.S. by heat than by other weather events.

Note: the only counties NOT under a heat advisory are Menard County, Kimble County, Schleicher County, Mason County, Crockett County and Sutton County.