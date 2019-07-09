Heat Advisories issued for a few Concho Valley counties tomorrow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for Tom Green, Coleman and Runnels counties on Wednesday through 7:00 PM. High temperatures are expected to reach 100-103 degrees across much of the Concho Valley. The heat combined with high humidity will make heat index values (feel-like temperatures) reach 105-110 degrees. There is an increased risk for muscle cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration for those who are outdoors for a prolonged period of time. Where light weight and loose fitted clothing, take breaks in the shade, and drink plenty of water.

Heat Dangers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.