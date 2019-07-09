Heat Advisories issued for a few Concho Valley counties tomorrow

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for Tom Green, Coleman and Runnels counties on Wednesday through 7:00 PM. High temperatures are expected to reach 100-103 degrees across much of the Concho Valley. The heat combined with high humidity will make heat index values (feel-like temperatures) reach 105-110 degrees. There is an increased risk for muscle cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration for those who are outdoors for a prolonged period of time. Where light weight and loose fitted clothing, take breaks in the shade, and drink plenty of water.